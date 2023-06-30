Trial date set for man accused of murdering woman found dead in lay-by

Sarah Henshaw

A man accused of killing a woman whose body was found in a lay-by near the M1 will face trial in December.

Darren Hall is charged with murdering Sarah Henshaw, 31, who went missing on June 20 from her home in Norman Street, Ilkeston, Derbyshire.

Ms Henshaw’s body was found just after 12am on Monday in a lay-by off the westbound carriageway of the A617 near Chesterfield, close to junction 29 of the M1.

Appearing at Derby Crown Court by video-link from HMP Nottingham, Hall, 36, was told by Mr Justice Kerr he will stand trial on December 4, following a request from prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC.

Mr Justice Kerr said: “The defendant will be remanded in custody until July 27 to appear at 10am in the morning for the plea and trial preparation hearing at this court.

“I will fix trial, subject to any further directions from the court, to December 4 with a current time estimate of two weeks.”

Hall, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, spoke only to confirm his identity at the start of the hearing and could be seen taking notes throughout.

His barrister Laura Pitman made no application for bail.

Several members of Ms Henshaw’s family were in court, with some weeping throughout the hearing.

An online fundraiser for her funeral and to support her two children has raised almost £8,000.

Ms Henshaw’s mother Lorraine paid tribute to the “wonderful daughter and sister” on Tuesday.

“Sarah was my firstborn child – and was a wonderful daughter and sister,” she said.

“She was also a fantastic mum to her two girls, who she loved so much.

“Sarah would always put others first and was always incredibly kind.

“As a family, we are all devastated by her death. We miss her so much and will love her forever.”