Six teenagers in court charged with 14-year-old’s murder

UK NewsPublished:

Gordon Gault died after an alleged knife attack in Newcastle last November.

Gordon Gault death

Six youths have appeared in court charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.

Gordon Gault died in hospital six days after he was knifed in the Elswick area of Newcastle last November.

Five 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old appeared in the dock at Newcastle Crown Court for a brief hearing where Judge Penny Moreland remanded them to secure youth accommodation.

They cannot be identified by the media due to their age.

No pleas were entered and a provisional trial date was set for November 14, with a pre-trial hearing on July 28.

