Oscar-winning Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89

Alan Arkin who won an Oscar for his role in Little Miss Sunshine has died aged 89, his agent has confirmed to the PA news agency.

The American actor also received Academy Award nods for The Russians Are Coming The Russians Are Coming, The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter and Argo.

During his long career, he worked with directors such as Tim Burton in fantasy romance Edward Scissorhands, Ben Affleck in historical drama Argo and Mike Nichols in satirical black comedy Catch-22.