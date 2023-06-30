Heathrow appoints Copenhagen airport’s Thomas Woldbye as new boss

Thomas Woldbye

Heathrow airport has appointed Thomas Woldbye as its new chief executive.

Mr Woldbye, currently the Copenhagen airport boss, will replace John Holland-Kaye when he steps down later this year after nearly 10 years in the role.

Heathrow chairman Lord Deighton said: “After an extensive and rigorous review of candidates, the Heathrow board is delighted to appoint Thomas Woldbye as the next Heathrow CEO.

“Leading Britain’s hub airport is one of the most important jobs in global aviation and the vacancy attracted the best calibre talent from across the world.

“Thomas’s achievements at Copenhagen not only mirror Heathrow’s long-term strategy, but his track record in successfully running a major airport and working closely with stakeholders to secure consensus and deliver positive results stood out in the selection process.”

Mr Woldbye has served as chief executive of Copenhagen airport since 2011.

Heathrow said he “put customers and colleagues at the heart of the airport’s transformation”, turning it into “the powerhouse transport hub of northern Europe”.