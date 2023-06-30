Disney-themed funeral for little boy born with genetic mutation

Noah Cox-Lee funeral

The life of a little boy who never stopped smiling has been celebrated at a Disney-themed funeral.

Noah Cox-Lee, aged five, was born with a genetic mutation and spent most of his life in and out of hospital with the rare neurological condition FOXG1 syndrome, his mother Channell Cox-Lee said.

“Even with all that going on there wasn’t a day that he didn’t smile,” said Mrs Cox-Lee, 27, of Basildon, Essex.

He died on May 17.

Noah was a fan of Disney cartoons – with his favourites including Moana, Cars, Stitch and Encanto – and Disney was the theme for his funeral on Friday.

The funeral director in a Buzz Lightyear costume (Joe Giddens/PA)

Scores of bikers provided an escort to the funeral cortege, after word spread on social media, with members of the Thurrock Bikers group accompanying the hearse to Basildon Crematorium.

Mrs Cox-Lee said she and her husband Terence Cox-Lee, 29, were “so appreciative of everyone getting involved”.

“Honestly, it’s absolutely amazing,” she said.

“Being our little boy, you want to give him the world.

“The fact is we can, and everyone’s come together to give him that.

The coffin of Noah Cox-Lee, decorated with Disney cartoons (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Even though it’s turned our world upside down and we’re so heartbroken, the fact is everyone’s got together to celebrate his life and all we’ve ever wanted is for him to be remembered.

“For everyone to come together and celebrate what he was, no matter what he went through he was always smiling through it.

“Sometimes it puts it in perspective.

“You can be having such a bad day over something so little, but he was going through so much and yet he never let it affect him.”

Terence Cox-Lee (back, centre), the father of Noah Cox-lee, with his brother and sister, being driven by a biker dressed in a Disney costume leading the cortege (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mrs Cox-Lee, who is a full-time carer, said there “wasn’t a day where he wasn’t smiling”.

She said that Noah was in a wheelchair and had “such low muscle tone he couldn’t move his body, he couldn’t walk, he couldn’t hold his head, he couldn’t sit up”.

“He was fed completely through a peg,” she said.

“He couldn’t take anything orally.

“He suffered with gastro issues, with swallowing issues, his vision was affected as well.

“I think that’s where his love of Disney came from because of the bright colours.

“The music, the songs, anything like that.

A funeral director in a Moana costume (Joe Giddens/PA)

“He was very cheeky as well.

“If he didn’t have his Disney or something on the TV that he wanted he would basically start mumbling and making noises until you did put it on for him.”

She said his favourites were “basically all the musicals”.

“He was such a delight,” said Mrs Cox-Lee.