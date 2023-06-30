Dentist becomes second Scot to be appointed president of Rotary International

Gordon McInally

A Scottish Rotarian has been appointed president of Rotary International, one of the world’s largest humanitarian organisations.

Gordon McInally, a member of the Rotary Club of South Queensferry, will start his one-year term on July 1, becoming the second Scotsman to lead the 1.4 million member organisation in its 118-year history.

During his term, McInally, who studied dental surgery at the University of Dundee and ran his own practice in Edinburgh, intends to focus on improving people’s mental health, recognising its critical role in community well-being worldwide.

The 65-year-old plans to put a particular emphasis on creating a culture that understands and supports mental health, while working to reduce stigma, increase awareness, and improve access to mental health services.

The first Scot to lead Rotary International was John Kenny, a retired judge and notary from Grangemouth, who took on the role in 2009.

“Mental health has often been a less talked-about aspect of wellness,” said Mr McInally. “However, in a world grappling with various challenges, it is imperative that we bring mental health to the forefront.

“Rotary, with its widespread network, has the capacity to foster dialogue and support.

“By emphasising mental health, we can make a considerable difference in communities around the world. This is about nurturing humanity for a better tomorrow.”

As head of Rotary’s global network of 46,000 clubs, Mr McInally will also oversee Rotary’s primary mission of eradicating polio.

The organisation has achieved a 99.9% reduction in polio cases and contributed more than 2.6 billion US dollars (£2 billion) to protect nearly three billion children from the disease.

Mr McInally has previously chaired the East of Scotland branch of the British Society of Paediatric Dentistry and also served in other charitable organisations including as an ambassador for Bipolar UK and as a patron of the UK-based non-profit Hope and Homes for Children.

A member of Rotary since 1984, Mr McInally has also formerly been president and vice president of Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland.