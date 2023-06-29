Family pay tribute to ‘beautiful’ baby girl hit by car at hospital

Mabli Cariad Hall

The parents of a baby girl who died after being hit by a car at a hospital say they will always remember her “beautiful little smile”.

Mabli Cariad Hall, who was eight-months-old, was airlifted from Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire to Cardiff after being struck on June 21.

She was later transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children but died there in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In a tribute issued through Dyfed-Powys Police, Mabli’s parents Rob and Gwen Hall said their baby girl was “adored” by them and her siblings.

They said: “We are absolutely heartbroken by the death of our beautiful baby girl Mabli.

“She was adored by us and her five siblings and brought us so much joy in her short life.

“We will always remember Mabli’s beautiful little smile and cherish the time we had with her.”

They added: “We would like to thank everyone who tried to help us at such a tragic time; the people who were there when it happened, the emergency services who came to our aid and the amazing staff at Withybush, the Heath in Cardiff and Bristol Children’s Hospital.

“Their strength and support allowed us to focus on Mabli.”

Dyfed-Powys Police previously said the driver of a white BMW involved in the crash had suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was in hospital.