Stewart Hosie becomes fifth SNP MP to quit Parliament at next election

SNP MP Stewart Hosie

A senior SNP MP has announced he is stepping down from Parliament at the next election after almost two decades in the job.

Stewart Hosie, who is his party’s economy spokesperson at Westminster, said he had decided not to contest the next general election “after a great deal of thought”.

He is now the fifth serving SNP MP to announce they will not be standing for Parliament again – with former party Westminster leader Ian Blackford among those quitting the House of Commons.

The next election is likely to be in late 2024. By then I will have been an MP for almost 20 years.I intend to step down at that election and wish to take the opportunity today to say thank you to all those who have supported me and @theSNP over the past two decades.

Mr Hosie, a former SNP depute leader, said that with the next general election anticipated “towards the end of 2024” he would have served as the MP for Dundee East for almost 20 years.

“After a great deal of thought, I have decided to step down at the next election,” he said.

Mr Hosie added that it had been “the greatest privilege of my life to represent the constituency I was born and grew up in”.

Former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford is also standing down (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He vowed he would remain an “active member” of the SNP and would “find other ways” to work towards an independent Scotland.

Fellow SNP MPs Angela Crawley, Peter Grant and Douglas Chapman, a former party treasurer, have all previously indicated they will not be seeking re-election either.

Mr Hosie, who was previously married to Scottish deputy first minister Shona Robison, was first elected to the Commons in 2005.