‘People reading more self-help books amid cost-of-living crisis’

Books on shelves

People are reading more books about self-help and social and economic issues compared with previous years, in view of the cost-of-living crisis, new research suggests.

A survey of 2,000 adults found that four out of five are reading books and half listen to audiobooks.

More than a third of respondents said they turn to literature about people experiencing adverse times more now during a cost-of-living crisis compared with previous years.

The Reader, a charity providing mental wellbeing support to communities through weekly Shared Reading groups, said its report is being released as more people risk being pushed into poor mental health due to the financial stress of the cost-of-living crisis.

Katie Clark, The Reader’s director of literature, said: “The financial stress of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis is putting more people at risk of poor mental health while, in many places, the support services they need are struggling to cope with demand.