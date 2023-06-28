Drought plans stepped up due to water demand amid ‘hottest June on record’

Hosepipe ban

Drought plans have been stepped up in England due to significant increases in water demand, as June is set to be the hottest on record.

The Met Office said it has not recorded a June this hot in the UK since it began collecting temperature data in 1884, while reservoir, groundwater and river levels in some areas have been declining.

The National Drought Group (NDG), including the Environment Agency (EA), the Met Office, the Government, water firms and environmental groups, met on Wednesday to discuss how to adapt to changing water resources.

Companies, retailers and regulators were advised to prepare for more consistent hot and dry weather in the coming months, and make improvements to tackle possible droughts as a result.

(PA Graphics)

The EA said it has made “significant steps” by ensuring water is transferred to areas where there is a shortage and managing how much is taken through its licencing system.

Simon Hawkins, chair of the National Drought Group, said: “The recent heatwave has served as a reminder that we need to prepare for weather extremes and act now to ensure resilient water supplies.

“The Environment Agency, water companies and partners are working collaboratively to handle drought risk across the country; with our staff managing abstraction licences to balance need, ensuring water companies implement their drought plans, working with farmers to manage resources, and rescuing fish in areas where river levels are extremely low.”

Much of the UK and Ireland remains in a state of drought warning, according to data from the Copernicus satellite, with a hosepipe ban introduced on Monday for South East Water customers in Kent and Sussex.

South West Water customers in Cornwall have been subject to a hosepipe ban since August last year, which has since been extended to others in Devon.

Along with parts of East Anglia, the region has not left drought status since the extreme heat last summer, which saw 40C bring destructive grassfires and more than 3,000 excess deaths during the heatwaves.

Water minister Rebecca Pow, who visited key reservoirs in Devon and Cornwall recently, said: “While we all have a responsibility to protect this precious resource, water companies must step up their efforts to ensure water resilience.