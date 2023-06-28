British Museum staff to stage six-day strike next month

The British Museum

Workers at the British Museum are to stage a six-day strike next month in the ongoing civil service dispute over pay, pensions and jobs.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) will walk out from July 11 to 16 in a dispute which started last November.

The union said that despite the Government’s recommendation for all employers to pay staff a non-consolidated £1,500 lump sum in recognition of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, the British Museum is refusing to do so.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “It’s an outrage that even after the Government recognised the need for our members to be given more financial support during the crippling cost-of-living crisis, the British Museum is refusing to pay it.

“Our members’ sacrifices during the national campaign of strike action is what forced the Government to recommend the payment and the British Museum’s rebuff is deeply insulting.