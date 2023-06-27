RTE ‘contractually obliged’ to make 75,000 euro payments to Tubridy – report

Ryan Tubridy

RTE was under a “contractual obligation” to pay its top presenter Ryan Tubridy two amounts of 75,000 euro, an investigation commissioned by the Irish broadcaster found.

On Tuesday evening, RTE published the report it received on June 16 from professional services firm Grant Thornton into payments made to Tubridy, who is not named in the document.

It finds there was a contractual obligation on RTE to pay the former Late Late Show host the two amounts of 75,000 Euro in excess of his contract.

Along with a statement from the executive of Irish national broadcaster RTE, the organisation also published a partially redacted report from auditor Grant Thornton detailing the circumstances behind a pay agreement involving the star presenter and a commercial partner.

Dee Forbes resigned from her role as director general of RTE over the undisclosed payments to Ryan Tubridy (Niall Carson/PA)

It finds there was a contractual obligation on RTE to pay Mr Tubridy, who is not named in the external report, the two amounts of 75,000 euro in excess of his contract.

The report found the contractual obligation was in the context of a tripartite agreement entered into between a commercial brand, RTE and Tubridy in 2020, with the provision of a number of personal appearances by the presenter to the commercial brand. It was underwritten and guaranteed by RTE.

The report notes that the coronavirus pandemic was a “significant limiting factor” on the delivery of the personal appearance events, with the first of these not delivered until early 2022.

The report goes on to note that on May 2 2022 and July 6 2022, Mr Tubridy’s agent raised invoices of 75,000 euro with a Barter Company – typically a middle party in a business negotiation.

The invoices referenced consultancy fees, which the report found, on the balance of probabilities, “did not reflect the substance of the transactions”.

It adds, the evidence is inconclusive as to who came up with the phrase consultancy fees.

The report also finds on the balance of probability that these two invoices relate to the contract arrangements.

These fees were paid, and in a statement issued by the Barter Company, it is noted “Fee agreed by Director General”.

The report notes that the director general stated that this had been “effectively a commercial arrangement that did not work out”, adding “it was decided to pay the invoices to Tubridy’s agent from the Barter account, which was in credit”.

Meanwhile, the report also finds that an exit fee owed to Mr Tubridy under their current presenter contract would be agreed to be foregone.

The report concludes with the finding that RTE could have made the two payments of 75,000 euro by alternative means such as payment from RTE to Mr Tubridy’s agent or company.