Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police station closed after ‘Second World War hand grenade’ handed in

UK NewsPublished:

The Explosives Ordnance Disposal is heading to the scene, police said.

Police tape
Police tape

A police station has been closed after what is believed to be a Second World War hand grenade was handed in.

Malinsgate police station in Telford, Shropshire, and the road outside remains closed on Tuesday, with a 50-metre cordon around the building.

West Mercia Police said that the device was handed to the front counter on Tuesday afternoon.

When approached by the PA news agency, a force spokesperson said the device is believed to be viable but the Explosives Ordnance Disposal is heading to the scene to assess the device and make it safe.

The force has advised people to avoid the area and will provide further updates in due course.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News