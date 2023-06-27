Independent film and TV firms ‘gravely concerned’ about RTE governance

A sign for the RTE Television Studios near Dublin

Independent film and television companies are seeking a meeting with the RTE board and media minister to discuss steps to improve transparency and governance within the national broadcaster.

Representative body Screen Producers Ireland (SPI) said it was “gravely concerned” about the situation at RTE following a scandal over undisclosed payments to star presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Chief executive Susan Kirby said SPI members were based all over Ireland and worked across diverse genres including factual, entertainment, children’s programmes, documentary, animation and drama.

She said these companies provided valuable employment within the sector.

“Our members are dismayed at the revelations about governance and transparency of financial reporting and accountability standards at RTE,” she said.

“Of major concern to them is how these issues may impact the funding for independent production.

“Nothing must be allowed to harm the broadcaster’s ability to continue supporting the independent sector’s production of high-quality content for Irish audiences.

“In our public statements, regular Oireachtas appearances, and interactions with government ministers and officials, SPI has consistently supported the efforts RTE has been making to put its finances on a stable footing.

“In addition, even under the recent pressures of significant constraints, cuts to production budgets, and high inflation, our members have continued to produce impactful and culturally relevant content of the highest quality for RTE.”

She said public service media should be funded to provide the “level of high-quality content that Irish audiences deserve”.

“Now is the time for RTE to galvanise itself and ensure transparency across its operation,” she said.