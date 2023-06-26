Notification Settings

Police appeal after woman ‘sexually assaulted at Harry Styles concert’

The woman was approached from behind by a man who is said to have then sexually assaulted her at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Police are appealing for information after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a Harry Styles concert in Manchester.

The woman was approached from behind by a man who is said to have then sexually assaulted her at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground at around 8.30pm on June 15 of last year, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

The force has released a photo of a male concert attendee who it believes could assist with the investigation.

Greater Manchester Police issued a photo of a male concert attendee who they believe could assist with their investigation (GMP)

Detective Constable Grace O’Rourke, of GMP’s Trafford division, said: “We always take a robust approach to these kinds of reports and we have launched this new appeal to ensure we get justice for the victim.

“We will continue to investigate and we are asking anyone with any information to please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information, or mobile phone footage from the area at the time, has been urged to come forward and contact police by calling 0161 856 7756, quoting crime reference number CRI/06MM/0009904/22.

Information can also be reported via www.gmp.police.uk or through the independent charity Crimestoppers – anonymously – on 0800 555 111.

