Nicholas Rossi continues to claim mistaken identity at extradition hearing

Nicholas Rossi arrives at court

An alleged rapist wanted by US authorities clashed with prosecutors over his identity as he gave evidence on the first day of his trial to determine whether he will be extradited.

Nicholas Rossi, 36, continued to claim he was Irish orphan Arthur Knight at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court, despite a sheriff deciding he was indeed Rossi last year.

Appearing before the court in a black legal gown and a kippah, Rossi told the court he did not receive a crucial document from the National Crime Agency (NCA).

It was put to him by advocate depute Alan Cameron that he was lying.

Mungo Bovey KC arrives at Edinburgh Sheriff for an extradition hearing for his client Nicholas Rossi (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Cameron said: “The court has heard on another occasion that you are Nicholas Rossi.”

To which Rossi responded: “That is not true. My name is Mr Knight and I would be obliged if you could address me as such.”

Mr Cameron put it to Rossi that he was lying about his identity which also called his credibility as a witness into question.

In a heated response, Rossi said: “You are not asking a question, you are suggesting that I am lying about my identity.”

Nicholas Rossi’s wife, Miranda Knight, leaves Edinburgh Sheriff Court after the extradition hearing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Sheriff Norman McFadyen intervened and explained to Rossi the prosecutor was putting an allegation to him and was inviting his response.

Before Rossi gave his evidence on the matter of the NCA certificate, the court heard from the police officer who served the Interpol red notice and the NCA crime certificate to Rossi in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on December 14 2021.

Police constable Dominic McLarnon was based at the hospital and was given the documents to present to Rossi.

The officer said Rossi refused to sign anything but that he had taken the documents from him as well as an execution of service, which Rossi also refused to sign.

Pc McLarnon said he wrote a police statement in his notebook following the serving of the documents.

Defending Rossi, Mungo Bovey KC put it to Pc McLarnon that he did not, in fact, serve the NCA certificate because there is no record of its receipt.

Mr Bovey said there was “no record of service of the NCA certificate”.

Pc McLarnon said: “I would have no reason to lie about that.”

Mr Bovey is arguing that the extradition should be rejected on this matter.

Earlier on Monday, Sheriff McFadyen ruled that the week-long hearing would go ahead after Mr Bovey attempted to have it thrown out on the grounds that Rossi may be questioned over allegations of a rape in England.