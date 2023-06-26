Notification Settings

Human remains confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell

UK NewsPublished:

Two men have appeared in court on charges related to the death of the 21-year-old from Ballymena.

Chloe Mitchell missing

Police have confirmed that human remains found in Ballymena earlier this month were those of Chloe Mitchell.

Ms Mitchell, 21, was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3 in the Co Antrim town.

A huge search operation took place following her disappearance.

Detectives launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found on June 11.

Human remains have been confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell (Family handout/PA) 

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: “The identification process on human remains found in Ballymena has now concluded and have been confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell.”

Vigils to remember Ms Mitchell were held in her home town and in Belfast earlier this month.

Two men have appeared in court on charges connected to the death of Ms Mitchell.

Brandon John Rainey, 26, from James Street in Ballymena, is charged with murder while Ryan Johnston Gordon, 34, from Nursery Close, Ballymena, is charged with assisting an offender.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

