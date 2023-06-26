Former chief constable facing misconduct over alleged ‘sexual’ remarks

Mike Veale faces a misconduct hearing (Rod Minchin/PA)

A former chief constable is facing a misconduct hearing for allegedly making “unwanted remarks of a sexual nature”.

Mike Veale, formerly of Cleveland Police, is starting a week-long public hearing at the Leonardo Hotel in Middlesbrough, the force’s police and crime commissioner announced earlier this month.

In a notice about the hearing, the PCC’s office said: “As detailed in the public notification, it is alleged that Mr Veale made unwanted remarks of a sexual nature in October and December 2018 to a colleague, and that this conduct amounted to breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour.”

Before he was chief constable of Cleveland Police, Mr Veale led a controversial inquiry into sexual allegations against the late prime minister Sir Edward Heath when he was in charge of Wiltshire Police.

He stepped down from Cleveland Police in 2019.