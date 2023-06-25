Notification Settings

Air Accidents Investigation Branch to probe man’s hot air balloon death

UK NewsPublished:

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2022

The death of a man in a hot air balloon accident is being probed by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

Emergency services attended Holt Fleet Road in Ombersley, Worcestershire, after receiving a call that a hot air balloon had fallen to the ground near the village, according to the BBC.

West Mercia Police said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead by paramedics.

An AAIB spokesperson said: “We have a team on site and are beginning our investigation.”

The British Balloon and Airship Club (BBAC) said it was aware of the incident.

“The AAIB have been informed and supported by the BBAC, will be investigating the circumstances,” a statement said.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved at this time.”

This weekend marked the first Worcestershire Balloon Festival, which took place on June 23 and 24 at Worcester Racecourse, around 6.8 miles from the site of the accident.

Organisers told the Worcester News that the accident was “independent” and not related to the festival.

