Rishi Sunak pays tribute to troops on Armed Forces Day

Our Armed Forces protect and defend our freedom every day of every year.

Much of that service we do not see and take for granted.

This #ArmedForcesDay we say thank you to every soldier, sailor and aviator, and their families, who represent the very best of this country ?? pic.twitter.com/vqyKwiwPPz

— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 24, 2023