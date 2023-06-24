King and Queen joined by Frankie Dettori in procession on Royal Ascot final day

The King and Queen

The King and Queen were in good spirits as they were joined by jockey Frankie Dettori in the royal procession on the final day of Royal Ascot.

Racegoers cheered as Charles and Camilla led the traditional carriage procession in the parade ring on Saturday, with Mr Dettori in the rear carriage with his wife Catherine, and trainer Jamie Snowden and his wife Lucy.

The popular jockey, who is due to retire this year, had a number of rides this week on horses owned by the King and Queen and failed to win, but took the big prize with 15-2 shot Courage Mon Ami in his ninth Gold Cup on Friday.

Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor joined the procession in the second carriage at the Berkshire meet, with Lady Frederick and Camilla spotted chatting warmly to each other.

The King and Queen with Lady Frederick Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Camilla wore a long-sleeved cream dress and wide brimmed hat, while Charles looked smart in a morning suit and top hat.

When the King and Queen and their guests stepped down from the carriages in the parade ring, they mingled with trainers and jockeys ahead of the first race.

The Earl and Countess of Caledon joined Charles and Camilla in the first carriage.

Lord and Lady Frederick travelled with Lady Weatherby and Princess Zahra Aga Khan, the daughter of the Aga Khan, spiritual leader of the world’s approximately 15 million Ismaili Muslims.

Lady Gabriella Kingston, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, travelled with her husband Thomas Kingston in the third carriage.

Frankie Dettori and Jamie Snowden arrive by carriage for day five of Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)

They were accompanied by Andrew Balding, the trainer of Charles’s horse King’s Lynn, which will compete on Saturday for the Wokingham Stakes, and his wife, Annalisa.

A short film in remembrance of the late Queen Elizabeth II at Ascot played before the procession began.

Charles and Camilla had appeared delighted when their thoroughbred Desert Hero, an 18-1 longshot, won the King George V Stakes on Thursday – their first Royal Ascot win.