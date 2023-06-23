University tribute to student who died in Titan submersible disaster

Professor Sir Jim McDonald, Principal & Vice Chancellor:

To the Strathclyde Community,

I am writing to you again following last night’s update from the US Coast Guard.

We are shocked and profoundly saddened by the death of Suleman Dawood and his father in this tragic incident. pic.twitter.com/NLWL57VUmw

— University of Strathclyde (@UniStrathclyde) June 23, 2023