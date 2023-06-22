What the papers say – June 22

British newspapers

Britain’s economic crisis and the missing Titan submersible were at the front of the agenda in Britain’s major newspapers on Thursday.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mirror say a deep sea rescue robot is the last chance of finding the five people onboard the missing Titan submersible.

The Sun holds out hope as it reports the Victor 6000 and a crane has been deployed to retrieve the submersible.

On tomorrow's front page: Titanic sub's last hope as robot Victor 6000 and crane that can reach 12,500ft deployed with just hours left to save crew

Metro takes a different look at the situation, saying time has run out for the five people inside the submersible.

TIME RUNS OUT… 'Hope' even as sub's oxygen ends

And, the Daily Star says there is just hours left for the five people missing on the submersible.

Under a picture of ongoing search efforts for the missing submersible, the Daily Mail reports senior Tory MPs have turned on the Bank of England over the rates crisis.

Meanwhile, The Times says triggering a recession could slow inflation rates.

The i continues to report on Britain’s mortgage crisis, saying a new rate rise is causing recession fears.

Thursday's front page: Mortgage pain deepens as new rate rise sparks recession fears

The Financial Times reports the Bank of England is under pressure to increase interest rates due to stubborn inflation.

front page of the Financial Times UK edition Thursday June 22

The Guardian looks overseas, revealing security guards at a farm in Kenya that supplies the majority of pineapples to Britain have been accused of assaulting and killing people suspected of trespassing on their land.

Guardian front page, Thursday 22 June 2023: Guards at Del Monte pineapple farm accused of killings in Kenya

And The Daily Telegraph says the NHS will offer lung cancer checks for ex-smokers to boost cancer survival rates.