Police name elderly woman found dead in south London

Nelly Akomah death

Police have named a woman in her mid-70s who was found dead in south London sparking a murder investigation.

Nelly Akomah, 76, was found fatally injured at a house in Ladbrook Road, Croydon, on Wednesday morning following a suspected burglary, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to the house at about 10.40am where the woman had been found by London Ambulance Service paramedics.

A post-mortem examination was due to be held on Thursday.

No arrests have been made and detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Nelly’s family and friends. Nelly was active in her church and her loss will be keenly felt by many people.

“I don’t underestimate the level of concern in the local community following this shocking incident and there are various suggestions circulating about what may have happened.

At this stage, we are investigating the possibility that there was a burglary at Nelly’s address. I must stress that our investigation is in its very early stages and we are working to establish what exactly has happened.”

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain, responsible for policing in Croydon, said: “This is an incredibly heart-breaking incident and my thoughts are with Nelly’s family and friends. For the wider community, I know you will be concerned, feeling uneasy and have a lot of questions about what happened.