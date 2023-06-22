Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Meghan’s popularity with British public falls to record low – poll

UK NewsPublished:

Some 68% of people surveyed said they had a negative view of the Duchess of Sussex.

The Duchess of Sussex
The Duchess of Sussex

Public opinion of the Duchess of Sussex has fallen to a record low with seven in 10 people having a negative view of her, new polling suggests.

Meghan’s net favourability among the public has fallen to -47 – the lowest it has been since YouGov began recording her favourability in 2017.

Some 68% have a negative view of her, with one in five (21%) holding a positive view, according to a YouGov survey of 2,014 people.

King Charles III Coronation
The Duke of Sussex’s favourability has also fallen (Matt Dunham/PA)

The polling found the Duke of Sussex’s favourability has fallen to -36, a two-point decrease from April when it was -34.

But this has improved since January, when it stood at -44.

The Princess Royal is the most popular of the royals, with her net favourability standing at +60.

Six in 10 (62%) have a positive view of the King, with his net favourability standing at +32.

The Princess Royal
The Princess Royal is the most popular royal, according to the poll (David Davies/PA)

This is lower than when he came to the throne in September when it stood at +48, but is an improvement on April when it stood at +26 prior to the coronation.

The Queen’s net favourability has fallen to +4, a five-point decrease on its standing of +9 in April.

This remains higher than when YouGov first began recording Camilla’s popularity in 2011, when it stood at -15.

The Prince of Wales’s net favourability has risen to +57, with polling suggesting that 75% of Britons hold a positive view of the heir to the throne.

Charles and Camilla
Six in 10 people surveyed said they had a positive view of the King (Brian Lawless/PA)

This is a five-point increase on its standing in April before the coronation, where it stood at +52.

The Princess of Wales also saw her net favourability rise by five points following the coronation, rising to +59 from +54 in April.

YouGov said favourability of the institution of the monarchy in general has improved to +25 since before the coronation, when it stood at +19 in April.

This remains lower than when it was recorded in September, where it stood at +44.

The Princess of Wales, watched by the Prince of Wales as she tries archery
The Prince and Princess of Wales have seen their net favourability rise (Daniel Leal/PA)

YouGov said net favourability is calculated as the difference between the number of people saying they have a positive view and the number of people saying they have a negative view.

In Meghan’s case, 68% have said they have a negative view of her and 21% have said they have a positive view of her, with 11% answering “don’t know”.

This results in a net favourability score of -47.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News