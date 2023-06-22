Fundraiser set up by firefighter who disappeared in Channel swim exceeds target

PLEASE SHARE.

We have have received countless messages of support following the disappearance, in the English Channel, of Crew Manager Iain Hughes.

Thank you.

Iain today exceeded his fundraising target. If you can, please help to take it even higher. https://t.co/TAKAZeW5wu pic.twitter.com/c7asSC8FDr

— West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) June 22, 2023