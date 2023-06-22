Notification Settings

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agree to challenge each other in cage fight

Elon Musk tweeted that he was ‘up for a cage fight’ with Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg.

Social media titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to face each other in a cage fight.

Musk, who took control of Twitter in October, tweeted that he was “up for a cage fight” with Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg in an exchange that has since gone viral.

Mr Zuckerberg, who manages Facebook and Instagram, agreed to the challenge by taking a screenshot of Mr Musk’s tweet and replying “send me location”.

Mr Musk shot back tweeting “Vegas Octagon” in reference to the competition mat and fenced-in arena used by fighters.

The Twitter boss joked that he had a “great move” to show off to Mr Zuckerberg and noted that his workout regime consists of spending time with this children.

“I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” he tweeted.

He also added: “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air.”

Mr Zuckerberg would appear to be in good shape for the challenge after winning his first jiu-jitsu competition recently.

A Meta spokesperson told the BBC that “the story speaks for itself”.

The exchange comes after rumours that Mark Zuckerberg is preparing to create a new app to rival Twitter, which is expected to be called Threads.

The social app, named Project 92, will reportedly feature a continuous scroll of text, buttons similar to Twitter’s like and retweet function, and a 500-character limit on posts.

