Revellers mark the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge and Avebury

Summer Solstice 2023

Around 8,000 people have taken part in the Summer Solstice at the ancient monuments of Stonehenge and Avebury.

Wiltshire Police said the events passed off peacefully as revellers marked the longest day.

Just two people were arrested – a 31-year-old man and a 56-year-old man both from Southampton – who were held on suspicion of a public order offence after they were refused entry due to intoxication.

Stonehenge in Wiltshire is one of two ancient sites where people gathered to mark the Summer Solstice (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Chief Constable Catherine Roper, who attended the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, said: “This was my first solstice and I have to say, what an incredible event it has been.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended, our communities and the visitors to the site.