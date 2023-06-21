Police search for mobile phone in double murder investigation

We're looking for a white iPhone 12, in a clear case with pineapples on it, in connection with the tragic double murder in Newhaven on 9 June.

Please contact us if you know where it could be, so it can be examined in line with the investigation.https://t.co/EaY5Fb4Yyk pic.twitter.com/eViEJo19kr

— Sussex Police (@sussex_police) June 21, 2023