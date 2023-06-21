Atol celebrates half a century of protecting holidaymakers

Passengers arrive at an airport

Millions of UK holidaymakers have been supported by a financial protection scheme since it launched 50 years ago.

Atol, established in summer 1973, said it has repatriated around 242,000 people and settled more than 1.7 million financial claims since 2000 alone.

The scheme provides support for consumers who have booked a package trip – such as flights and accommodation – when a tour operator goes out of business.

It arranges people already overseas to be flown home, and reimburses financial losses suffered by those with future trips.

Atol was first called on to help consumers in August 1974 when Court Line – the UK’s second largest tour operator at the time – collapsed leaving around 35,000 travellers abroad.

It brought 140,000 people back to the UK following Thomas Cook going out of business in September 2019, in what is the UK’s largest peacetime repatriation.

Other major operations include when airline Monarch went bust in October 2017, and when tour operator XL Leisure Group collapsed in September 2008.

Paul Smith, interim-joint chief executive at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which runs Atol, said: “It’s been an incredible 50 years for the Atol scheme, and while the travel sector has changed since 1973, Atol has remained a vital companion financially protecting millions of consumers, providing much-needed support when their holiday company ceased to trade.

“When Thomas Cook went out of business, we co-ordinated a massive operation to support customers who were affected.

“Failures on this scale are a very rare occurrence but have a big impact on individuals when they happen.

“Booking a package trip financially protected by the Atol scheme continues to offer reassurance to consumers that they are protected should the worst happen, and they will be helped to get home and not left out of pocket.”