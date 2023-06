Yousaf: Sturgeon will ‘get on with the job’ on return to Holyrood after arrest

Nicola Sturgeon

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he is “not surprised” his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon is expected back at the Scottish Parliament later.

Ahead of what will be Ms Sturgeon’s first appearance in public at Holyrood since she was arrested then released without charge in a probe into the SNP’s finances, Mr Yousaf was asked on Sky News if part of him wished she was not coming back.

He said: “No, not at all. She’s a very good parliamentarian. She’s got a good contribution to make and therefore I’m not surprised she’s coming back to Parliament.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said Nicola Sturgeon will ‘get on with the job of representing her constituents’ (PA)

“She’s been released without charge, she’s going to get on with the job of representing her constituents, and I’ll get on with my job of representing my constituents and making sure I’m leading the country as the First Minister of Scotland.”

Ms Sturgeon spent nearly seven hours in custody after being arrested on Sunday June 11, before she was released without charge pending further investigation.

She is the third high-profile SNP member to be arrested by Police Scotland in the force’s investigation into what happened to £600,000 raised by the party for independence campaigning.

Ms Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, who is the party’s former chief executive, and then SNP treasurer Colin Beattie were both arrested and released without charge earlier in the year.

Humza Yousaf has rejected calls to suspend Nicola Sturgeon from the SNP in light of her arrest (PA)

Speaking outside her home on Sunday, Ms Sturgeon said: “I can’t say very much just now. What I will say is reiterate the statement I issued last Sunday – I’m certain that I have done nothing wrong.

“I intend to be back in Parliament in the early part of the week, I’ll make myself available for questions then.

“For now I intend to go home and catch up with some family.”