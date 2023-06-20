What the papers say – June 19

British newspapers

The mortgage crisis and the continuing fallout from partygate dominate the newspaper front pages on Monday.

The Daily Mail and the i look at the mortgage crisis with experts urging the Bank of England to pause interest rate hikes to help struggling households.

Monday's front page: Banks told to help ease soaring costs of mortgages as rates rise #TomorrowsPapersToday Latest by @janemerrick23 https://t.co/upCd0ePLth pic.twitter.com/MU0NY0UFPR — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 18, 2023

The Daily Express also focuses on the mortgage crisis with the Treasury warning home loan help is “dangerous”.

Taxpayer will not foot bill for mortgage bailout #tomorrowspapertoday Pension pot story: https://t.co/GGUMjfx8de pic.twitter.com/fPjr5QRUnn — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 18, 2023

The Daily Mirror and The Guardian lead with police examining the footage of Conservative Party staff dancing at a party during lockdown.

Guardian front page, Monday 19 June 2023: Pressure on Sunak as Met police ‘consider’ latest Partygate video pic.twitter.com/eZOj8S333x — The Guardian (@guardian) June 18, 2023

Meanwhile, the Metro focuses on the apology Cabinet member Michael Gove, who said the partying was “indefensible” and “completely out of order”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? YOU'RE OUT OF ORDER! ? Gove's Partygate apology after Tory drinks-do video emerges#tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/5sG86CJ69t — Metro (@MetroUK) June 18, 2023

The Times reports British citizens will get first priority for public housing in a plan being considered by MPs due to concerns over migration.

THE TIMES: Britons ‘to be priority on council house lists’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/suOD0Asqau — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 18, 2023

The Independent reveals more than 30 patients are pursuing legal action against a group of children’s mental health hospitals.

The Daily Telegraph leads on Sir Keir Starmer’s election promise to reverse the ban on offshore wind farms to help hit net-zero targets.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Starmer: I'll push onshore wind to hit net zero#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/Wfkst0mIbO — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 18, 2023

The Financial Times reports AstraZeneca have drafted plans to list the company in Hong Kong, rather than China, to help shield the company from geopolitical tensions.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday June 19 https://t.co/K2GmDlBmpf pic.twitter.com/eJ2frf4UTN — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 18, 2023