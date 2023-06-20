Thunderstorm warnings issued as heavy rain and hail to hit parts of UK

Summer weather June 2023

Parts of the UK are set to be hit by heavy rain as thunderstorm warnings have been issued.

Four yellow warnings are in place until Tuesday evening and the weather could affect driving and rail conditions, the Met Office said.

Temperatures are set to remain high, with the heat building until Friday when it could reach 30C over the weekend.

One thunderstorm warning covers south-west England until 6pm, another affects parts of eastern England and the Midlands until 6pm, and parts of Northern Ireland and north-west Scotland are covered by warnings until 8pm.

The east of England will be the area hit by the worst thunderstorm, with some parts seeing between 30 and 40mm of rain in an hour – about half a month’s worth – as well as lightning and hail, the forecaster added.

Oli Claydon, spokesman for the Met Office, said: “We have a number of thunderstorm warnings out, with some unsettled weather in the middle of the week before things settle down towards the weekend.

“Tuesday will be an unsettled day with lively weather. Into the evening, showers will start to die down a little bit and it will become drier overnight.

“On Wednesday, showers will develop again, but it will be a step down in intensity and drier and brighter in the South East.

“On Thursday, there will be one or two showers, generally a drier and brighter day.

“Friday, lower pressure is starting to influence the weather in the North West, a band of rain will cover Northern Ireland, north-west England and west Scotland.