Student jailed for 15 years for killing ‘gentle giant’ teenager in knife attack

Shiloh Pottinger (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

A music student who stabbed a university undergraduate eight times with a 13-inch knife over a joke about his skateboard has been jailed for 15 years.

Luke O’Connor, 19, described as a “gentle giant” by his family – was killed during the incident on Wilmslow Road in Fallowfield, south Manchester, on October 26 last year.

Shiloh Pottinger, 20, repeatedly knifed the Manchester Metropolitan University student up to the hilt with the 13-inch “mafia stiletto” knife after reacting “violently and unpredictably” to a jokey remark made about his skateboard by Luke’s friend.

Pottinger, a music producer and student at BIMM university, aged 19 at the time, made a “pathetic” over-reaction to the joke with threats of violence, but rugby player Luke, in the second year of a business degree, refused to be cowed and instead stood up to him and laughed, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Pottinger first used his skateboard to attack Luke then stabbed him eight times with the blade before running off.

Luke’s mother gave a tearful statement in court, looking directly at Pottinger in the dock, but refusing to say his name.

Carolyn O’Connor, who has two other sons, both older than Luke, said: “I refuse your name to pass my lips because you don’t deserve it. Luke was the man you will never be. He was a gentle giant and had a heart of gold and the kindest of souls.”

His father, Jason, a senior tech firm manager from near Luton, Beds, said flick knives like the one used on his son had no place “in a civilised society”.

He added: “I feel intense shock, disbelief and denial. I miss Luke more than you could explain in words.”

Pottinger was found not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter following a three-week trial in May.

Jailing him, Judge Nicholas Dean KC said he rejected the defendant’s claims he bought the knife, imported from China, as a tool for his skateboard.

Pottinger told a probation officer the weapon was a “fashion statement”.

Luke O’Connor (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Judge Dean added: “In my judgment you bought it because it gave you a sense of empowerment to carry it.

“One of Luke’s qualities was he stood up to bullies. That Luke stood up to you led you to attack Luke the way you did.

“As Luke’s mother said. One person is to blame for Luke not being with her today. One person that chose to walk out of his house that night with a lethal weapon.

“This person has shown no remorse and not taken any responsibility for his actions. That person is you, Shiloh Pottinger.”

Pottinger’s trial heard how a fight developed at about 2am on October 26 after Luke’s friend Charlie Robertson asked Pottinger if he could perform a “kick flick” on his skateboard.

CCTV footage played to the court showed Pottinger brandishing a knife before pocketing it and hitting Luke over the head with his skateboard. Later, Pottinger could be seen to redraw the knife, stabbing Luke eight times before fleeing, leaving his victim bleeding in the road.

He later carried out a number of internet searches, including “how long do you serve for killing someone?” and “how much time do you get for knife murder?” during the two days before his arrest on October 28.

Pottinger said he produced the knife because he was “scared” and did not intend to cause Luke 2really serious harm”, adding that his intention at the time was to “get away”.

Outside court Luke’s family said in a statement: “We are truly devastated by this tragedy. Luke was loved by so many people, and he knew how much he was loved in return.

“We are relieved Shiloh Pottinger is now behind bars although his sentence in no way compares to our life sentence.”

Detective Sergeant Laura Murray, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Luke was just 19 years old when he was stabbed and killed on his way home. His parents have gone through something that no parent should have to go through.

“I’m pleased the offender has been served a jail sentence, however it will not bring Luke home to his family.

“Had Shiloh Pottinger not been carrying a knife that night, then Luke would not have died. This case shows very clearly the tragic consequences that come from carrying knives.

“Many other lives have also been ruined – those of family and friends.

“We need parents and teachers to challenge the idea that it’s acceptable to carry knives. And if you know or suspect a friend of yours is carrying a knife, you need to call out that behaviour.