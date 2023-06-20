Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police dogs given body armour by force ‘when needed’

UK NewsPublished:

The new ‘canine vests’ will shield the animals from knife attacks and bullets, Wiltshire Police said.

A number of PDSA Animal OBEs, which were received by police dogs (Kirsty O'Connor/PA) Animal OBE
A number of PDSA Animal OBEs, which were received by police dogs (Kirsty O'Connor/PA) Animal OBE

Police dogs in Wiltshire have been given body armour to protect them from violent criminals.

The new “canine vests” will shield the animals from knife attacks and bullets, Wiltshire Police said.

All general purpose and firearms support dogs in the force have been given them.

Police
Police tape near a scene of a suspected crime (Peter Byrne/PA)

Pc Jon Harwood, dog handler, said: “I’d like to reassure people that in the time that I have been in the dog section there have been no reports of our dogs having been stabbed or shot.

“But our dogs are used to search for people armed with weapons all the time so this will hopefully offer them protection.

“The dogs won’t be wearing them all the time, it will be up to their handler to assess when they might be needed.”

UK News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News