Murder investigation launched into death of two-year-old in road smash

UK NewsPublished:

Ashley Henry, 35, and passenger Oria Henry, from Leicester, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police stock

A murder inquiry has been launched into the death of a two-year-old girl who died along with a driver in a road crash.

Ashley Henry, 35, and passenger Oria Henry, from Leicester, were both pronounced dead at the scene in Anwick, near Sleaford, Lincolnshire, on Sunday.

Police said the pair were travelling along Main Road in a blue Nissan Qashqai when it collided with a lorry at around 2.45pm.

Lincolnshire Police said: “Our investigation into the incident continues but after careful consideration we can confirm we have begun a murder investigation into the death of two-year-old Oria.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident but cannot provide further details at this time.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of those who lost their lives in this collision and specialist officers are supporting them at this difficult time.”

Witnesses who saw the Nissan before crash, or anyone who has dashcam footage from before or after the collision, are being urged to contact police.

