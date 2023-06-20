Manifesto for change in refugee policy to be launched at Westminster

Citizens of the World Choir

A manifesto for change in the UK’s treatment of refugees will be launched at Westminster on Refugee Day, because the Government “is making a mockery of human dignity”, Lord Roberts of Llandudno said.

The Refugee Manifesto was drafted by cross-party organisation Humanitarians Together and is composed of 12 principles for change.

The manifesto calls for the UK to stop all dangerous Channel crossings, ensure that children brought to the UK while underage cannot be deported when they reach 18, and review the efficacy of the Home Office.

The launch event at the Houses of Parliament on June 20 will be spearheaded by ex-Chelsea and Charlton footballer turned charity campaigner Mickey Ambrose.

The manifesto is the brainchild of Lord Roberts of Llandudno, who told the PA news agency it was devised because “the present government, its policy, is making a mockery of human dignity”.

Lord Roberts said: “Imagine, when you’re a refugee, you’ve lost everything. You just want some sort of stable condition and we are closing the door.”

He wants to “build a UK with a smile on its face,” he said.

Citizens of the World Choir at the Queen’s Jubilee with the band Elbow (Citizens of the World Choir/PA)

The event will also be attended by representatives of the Citizens of the World Choir, who will share their perspectives as refugees.

The choir has around 60 members from over 30 countries and was founded in 2015 in response to the Syrian refugee crisis.

A female choir member in her 40s who arrived in the UK from West Africa told PA that a refugee manifesto was “needed”.

She said: “I think the Government needs to understand that the majority, or a great percentage, of people don’t choose to shift.

“Nobody will run if they have stability in their lives. People are running for a purpose.”

She was “really excited” to attend the launch of the manifesto in Westminster.

She said: “I probably couldn’t have been able to go without this wonderful group of people organising such an amazing journey for us to go there.

“I feel good when I raise my voice personally and being part of something like that really means a lot to me.”

The choir will be performing at Royal Borough of Greenwich’s Refugee Week.