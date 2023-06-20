Liberty of wealthy Swedish businesswoman’s estranged husband ‘at stake’ – judge

Louise Backstrom

A wealthy Swedish businesswoman’s estranged husband has been warned by a judge that he could be jailed as a result of breaching orders made during a court fight over money.

Louise Backstrom and Martin Wennberg, who are both in their 30s, have been embroiled in a private family court dispute in London.

Mr Justice Peel concluded in March that Mr Wennberg was “guilty” of “10 separate breaches” of orders, and was due to make decisions about sentencing on Monday.

But the judge, who is based in the Family Division of the High Court – at the Royal Courts of Justice complex in London – adjourned decisions on sentencing until July 4, after Mr Wennberg sent a message saying he could not attend Monday’s hearing.

A barrister representing Louise Backstrom, pictured, said sentencing should not be delayed (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

He said sanctions could include imprisonment, adding that Mr Wennberg’s “liberty” was “at stake”.

A barrister representing Ms Backstrom said sentencing should not be delayed.

Michael Glaser KC said Mr Wennberg had failed to appear at a number of hearings and described his behaviour as “contemptuous”.

Mr Justice Peel said he was “somewhat sceptical” about the circumstances of Mr Wennberg’s “absence”.

Nevertheless, he said “sanctions” may “include imprisonment” and told the hearing that he had decided to adjourn.

“It may be said that this is a cautious approach,” Mr Justice Peel added.

“But given the nature of these proceedings, and the fact that the husband’s liberty is at stake, it seems to be I should proceed in that cautious way.”

Another judge had made decisions about the division of money earlier this summer.

Deputy High Court judge Leslie Samuels had concluded that Ms Backstrom was worth about £250 million and ruled that she should hand her estranged husband more than £6.5 million, following the breakdown of their six-year marriage.

Louise Backstrom and Martin Wennberg have been embroiled in a private family court dispute in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

He was told that Ms Backstrom and Mr Wennberg were Swedish but lived in England, and heard that she was involved in a family business started and controlled by her grandfather.

Mr Wennberg had wanted a financial package worth more than £40 million but Judge Samuels ruled against him.

Judge Samuels heard how Ms Backstrom had made a £6.5 million “housing fund” offer in accordance with the terms of a pre-marital agreement – and concluded that the agreement should carry “full weight”.