Family ‘devastated at senseless loss’ of father-of-two as boy charged

Scott Mitchell

The family of a man allegedly murdered by a 15-year-old boy have said they are “devastated at the senseless loss”.

The emergency services were called to reports of a disturbance at Milnafua, Alness, in the Highlands, on Saturday.

Scott Mitchell, 48, from Alness, was pronounced dead at the scene at around 12.30am.

His family said in a statement: “Scott was a family man, father of two, son, uncle and great uncle to his family and loved by all that knew him.

“The family are devastated at the senseless loss of Scott.

“Scott loved the outdoors and was a keen runner, golfer and cyclist who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court charged with murdering Mr Mitchell.

His address was given as the Ross and Cromarty region and he made no plea and was released on bail pending a further court appearance.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the incident continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Still said: “This was an isolated incident and there was no risk to the wider public.