Disposable vapes a danger to dogs as well as children, ministers warned

Disposable e-cigarettes could be a danger to dogs’ health if they find the discarded products, ministers have heard.

Conservative MP Neil Hudson, who is a vet, raised the risk of disposable vapes to pets after recalling pulling one from his own dog’s mouth.

In a Westminster Hall debate, Penrith and the Border MP Mr Hudson said: “Just the other day, I was out walking my young dog Poppy and she came out of the undergrowth with a bright pink, melon-flavoured disposable vape in her mouth.

“I was able to get it out of her mouth, but, as a vet, I shudder to think what would have happened if she had chewed, crunched or swallowed it.”

His warning about the dangers disposable vapes pose to animals came as a cross-party group of MPs urged ministers to “go faster” to prevent tobacco companies targeting children and teenagers with the products, which allow people to inhale nicotine in a vapour rather than smoke.

Smoking is one of the leading causes of preventable deaths in the UK, with more than 76,000 people dying of illnesses related to it each year according to the NHS.

To combat this, the Government is working towards the goal of making England “smoke free” by 2030, with ministers previously claiming vaping could help them achieve this.

But Mr Hudson said: “Although I acknowledge that vaping has a role in helping adults to quit tobacco smoking, youth vaping has unintended consequences… We have seen a surge in such vaping, and there are huge health and environmental concerns.”

He added: “The Government have taken some strong steps. Does he agree that we need to go faster to stop this unintended public health ticking time bomb?”

Conservative MP Bob Blackman (Harrow East) agreed, insisting there was a need for standardised packaging for vapes, similar to cigarettes.

He said: “It reminds me that 11 years ago I led a debate in this place on introducing standardised packaging for tobacco products. At the time, both the Government and the Opposition said they had no plans to support such a measure.

“Of course, we now have standardised packaging of tobacco products. I hope we can get standardised packaging of vaping products as well.”

Labour MP Paulette Hamilton meanwhile spoke of her experience of illnesses caused by smoking while working for the NHS.

The Birmingham Erdington MP said: “As a district nurse, I saw the effects that smoking can have on people both with and without existing health conditions and how difficult it can be to quit.

“I met patients with COPD — chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — who were using oxygen to help them to breathe and who would still ask to be wheeled outside to smoke because they were so addicted to smoking.”

She claimed there was a “very strong pro-smoking lobby in the UK” and insisted the Government should do more to prevent young people from taking up the habit.

Ms Hamilton added: “I recognise that encouraging the use of e-cigarettes is a vital part of the Government’s strategy. However, it is important that we do not forget about the risk associated with them.

“Not enough research has been done on vaping for us to know the long-term effects, especially during pregnancy, and the impact on the lives of children who vape, which are just starting to show through.”

Health minister Neil O’Brien responded: “Despite its effectiveness as a tool to quit smoking, we must be aware of the risks that vaping poses to children and non-smokers, as various Members have pointed out.

“Over the past couple of years, we have seen an alarming rise in children vaping, and that is why we are taking action.

“We recently held a call for evidence to look at all the opportunities to reduce the number of children using vape products. It closed on June 6 and we are analysing the responses. We will publish our response within 12 weeks.”