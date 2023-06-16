Scottish Labour deputy leader made a dame in King’s first birthday honours

Jackie Baillie

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie has been given a damehood in the King’s first Birthday Honours.

The veteran politician receives the honour for political and public service and is understood to be the first sitting MSP at Holyrood to either be knighted or given a damehood – the female equivalent of the honour.

The MSP for Dumbarton since the Scottish Parliament was created in 1999, she became deputy leader of the party in 2020.

Dame Jackie said the honour was “totally unexpected”, with news of its award “coming as quite a shock”.

She told the PA news agency: “I understand I was nominated by constituents, and when you have represented people for 24 years this is such a humbling experience.

“And so I was delighted to accept on that basis.”

Sports stars are also recognised in the birthday honours list, with former Scotland and Rangers player John Greig being made a CBE for services to football and the community in Scotland.

He said: “I’m very honoured and proud to receive this. It’s most unexpected at my age.”

He credited his career with Rangers as being behind the honour, adding: “It’s a big honour and I look upon it as an honour to the club as well as myself.”

Wheelchair tennis star and Paralympic gold medal winner Gordon Reid becomes an OBE for services to tennis.

There is also royal recognition for those in the arts world with the chief officer and artistic director of Scottish Ballet, Christopher Hampson and Scottish Opera chair Peter Lawson both being made CBEs.

Mr Hampson said he feels “very honoured”, adding that “this particular recognition really helps me to shine a light on all that we’re doing around Scotland and internationally”.

Mr Lawson said: “I consider the honour as a recognition of the importance of culture in bettering everyone’s day-to-day life.”

Elsewhere, Scottish broadcaster Ken Bruce has become an MBE for service to radio, autism awareness and to charity.

Now presenting a show on Greatest Hits Radio after stepping down from BBC Radio 2 this spring where he spent 31 years, he said: “This is a great surprise and privilege.

“I hope it might help highlight the many difficulties autistic people face.”

His son, Murray, is autistic.

Scottish veteran broadcaster Ken Bruce leaving BBC Wogan House in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Fellow broadcaster Sally Magnusson, a presenter on BBC Scotland’s Reporting Scotland news programme, is made an MBE for services to people with dementia and their carers.

She founded the charity Playlist for Life in 2013 after observing the effect of music on her mother’s dementia. It works with families and care homes to encourage people to develop a playlist of personally meaningful music for those with dementia.

She said: “It’s lovely to receive this award, not least because it recognises the importance of personally meaningful music to the wellbeing of people with dementia.

“Both my book, Where Memories Go, and the music and dementia charity I founded ten years ago, Playlist for Life, are about helping families and individuals to find – and appreciate – periods of joy amid the devastation of this all-too-common illness.

“The book and the charity have reached many thousands of people since. I hope my song-loving mother, Mamie, whose own years with dementia inspired it all, would be proud.”

Several people were given honours for their role providing logistical support following the death of the late Queen, plans which were drawn up as Operation Unicorn.

Among them was Transport Scotland director Hugh Gillies, who becomes an OBE for services to transport at the time.

He said: “From a transport and travel perspective, Operation Unicorn was the most complex logistical exercise of our generation. Organisations from across the country pulled together and joined forces to deliver a series of events which put Scotland on the global scale, albeit in very sad circumstances.

“As always with these events, there were many, many people were involved behind the scenes, and it is a tremendous honour to receive this accolade on their behalf.

“The public played a crucial role by listening to travel advice and being patient and kind, even when waiting in queues. Everyone played their part in difficult circumstances to deliver something we can look back on with a great sense of achievement.”

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels up the Royal Mile (Jane Barlow/PA)

Others awarded for their role in support of Operation Unicorn include Roy Brannen, interim director of net zero, energy and transport for the Scottish Government, who is made a CBE, and Roy Devon, head of events and exhibitions at the Scottish Parliament, who becomes an OBE.

Liz Tait, from Lossiemouth, an emergency response volunteer for the British Red Cross has also been recognised for her assistance with the Queen’s state funeral, being given an British Empire Medal.

She volunteered to deployed during the week of public queuing as the Queen lay in state last September, helping to support members of the public.

More recently, she helped Britons flee Sudan when conflict broke out.

She said: “It is so important to be able to do this work in order to ensure people who are in crisis or affected by disasters can receive the correct support.”

Elsewhere, those recognised include Finding Your Feet charity founder Cor Hutton, from Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire, who became a quadruple amputee after contracting sepsis and was the first Scot to undergo a successful double hand transplant.

She has undertaken several gruelling charity challenges, including climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, and is made an MBE for services to amputees and sepsis awareness.

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “Those recognised have made outstanding contributions to communities across Scotland and beyond. Their service and dedication makes our country a better place for everyone and I am pleased to see this has been recognised.

“I also want to congratulate those personnel who have been awarded The King’s Fire, Police or Ambulance Service Medals.

“Scotland’s emergency services keep us safe every day of the year and serve our communities with distinction. Their hard work and dedication is deeply appreciated.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “My warmest congratulations go to all the Scottish recipients of the King’s Birthday honours.