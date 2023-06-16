Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man in court accused of raping girl, 15, in sea at Bournemouth beach

UK NewsPublished:

Gabriel Marinoaica was at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Friday to face one charge of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

Bournemouth beach
Bournemouth beach

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a schoolgirl in the sea during a busy summer’s day at Bournemouth beach.

Gabriel Marinoaica was at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Friday to face one charge of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

Police were called to reports a 15-year-old had been attacked in the sea near to the Oceanarium in the resort at 4pm on Sunday July 18 2021.

The defendant’s case was sent for trial at Bournemouth Crown Court, with a plea and trial preparation hearing to be held on July 20.

Marinoaica, of Darlastan, Walsall, was released on unconditional bail until then.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News