Further industrial action on the railway as more drivers walkout in separate row

An Avanti West Coast train

Drivers at two train operators will take industrial action in disputes separate to the ongoing national row over pay, it has been announced.

Members of Aslef at Avanti West Coast will strike on July 2, while drivers employed by London North Eastern Railway (LNER) will refuse to work overtime from July 1 until further notice.

Aslef said the dispute with Avanti West Coast is over sick pay changes, which the company is accused of trying to “force through without agreement”.

LNER is accused of failing to adhere to “agreed procedures”.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “It is deeply regrettable that Aslef members have been forced to take this action but our members will not stand by and allow our agreed terms and conditions to be violated by the train operating companies.

“We have been coming to the table to try to resolve these disputes for many months but unless the operators honour the agreements in place with our members, we will be forced to continue taking action.

“The companies know how to avoid this action – it’s by honouring their agreements and negotiating fairly with our members.”