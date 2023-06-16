Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former hostage Terry Waite says honour is ‘peak’ achievement

UK NewsPublished:

Sir Terry spent almost five years in captivity after being kidnapped by Islamic terrorists in Lebanon.

Sir Terry Waite
Sir Terry Waite

Former hostage Sir Terry Waite said being included in the King’s Birthday Honours list is one of life’s “peak” achievements.

Sir Terry, who spent almost five years in captivity after being kidnapped by Islamic terrorists in Lebanon, has been appointed a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG) for his services to charity.

The humanitarian, 84, of Hartest, Suffolk, the co-founder and president of Hostage International, which supports families of those taken captive, said he plans to keep on working.

Sir Terry Waite
As an envoy for the Church of England, Sir Terry travelled to Beirut to try to secure the release of four hostages but was kidnapped and held captive from 1987 to 1991 (PA)

He told the PA news agency: “It really is a big surprise. I had no idea that this was coming up.

“And, of course, whenever this sort of award is given I recognise that there are a lot of people to whom one shares that award with, particularly with Hostage International and Emmaus for the homeless.

“They have worked incredibly hard and still do over the years to make those organisations what they are today.

“I’m just a figurehead, really.”

As an envoy for the Church of England, Sir Terry travelled to Beirut to try to secure the release of four hostages but was kidnapped and held captive from 1987 to 1991.

He said he was kept in solitary confinement and, when anybody came into the room, he had to put a blindfold over his eyes.

Sir Terry pictured in 1986
Sir Terry pictured in 1986 (PA)

He also faced a mock execution and was beaten.

The KCMG honour recognises service in a foreign country or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs, such as the work of diplomats overseas.

Sir Terry said: “It is a very significant honour and I’m really amazed that I’ve got it. I’m getting on but I’m still working at 84 now. I’m still very active.

“I suppose it’s a peak, really. I was given an MBE many years ago and then I got a CBE several years afterwards. Now this is the next one up, so to speak.

“I think I’ve been very fortunate to get this because there are many other people who are deserving of honours who don’t get mentioned.

“I’ve just been fortunate to be one who’s been picked out for some reason or other.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News