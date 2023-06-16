Barnaby Webber’s family visit spot where he died

The family and friends of Barnaby Webber visit the scene

The family of university student Barnaby Webber have visited the scene of where he was stabbed to death.

The 19-year-old University of Nottingham student died alongside fellow undergraduate Grace O’Malley-Kumar in an incident on Tuesday in the city.

Mr Webber’s family said they laid flowers at the spot in Ilkeston Road because “we owe it to both Barnaby and Grace to let them know we are here”.

In a statement released to the PA news agency, his family, from Taunton, Somerset, said: “We chose to come to this dreadful space because we owe it to both Barnaby and Grace to let them know we are here.

Barnaby Webber was killed along with Grace O’Malley-Kumar (Family handout/PA)

“As has been expressed by so many already, heartbreak cannot begin to describe our loss.

“As painful as this tribute today has been, it is yet another step forward on the very long, dark journey we have been forced to take.

“We would like to thank all at Nottingham University and the police for their professionalism, diligence, respect and care they have shown during this time.”

Earlier this week, Mr Webber’s parents David and Emma, and younger brother Charlie, described their “complete devastation” at the “senseless murder of our son”, saying he was a “beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to”.

Flowers laid by the family and friends of Barnaby Webber at the scene on Ilkeston Road where he was killed (Webber family handout/PA)

Mr and Mrs Webber have previously addressed a vigil for their son in Nottingham’s Old Market Square and thanked the people of the city for their support.

The teenager was a talented cricketer who played for Taunton-based Bishops Hull Cricket Club, as well as the university team.