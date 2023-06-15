Woman dies in the River Avon near Evesham

Police and fire officers carried out extensive searches.

West Mercia Police were called at 4.50pm after the woman, who was in her 70s, couldn’t be found after "entering the water at Cropthorne Mill in Fladbury, near Evesham to swim with friends."

Aided by officers from Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service, police responded and extensive searches were carried out. The police helicopter was also deployed.

Sadly her body was recovered from the river shortly after 7.30pm. Officers confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances.

Superintendent Sue Thomas said: "This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends.