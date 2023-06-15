Notification Settings

Woman dies in the River Avon near Evesham

Published:

A woman has died after going missing while swimming with friends in the River Avon in Worcestershire yesterday.

Police and fire officers carried out extensive searches.

West Mercia Police were called at 4.50pm after the woman, who was in her 70s, couldn’t be found after "entering the water at Cropthorne Mill in Fladbury, near Evesham to swim with friends."

Aided by officers from Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service, police responded and extensive searches were carried out. The police helicopter was also deployed.

Sadly her body was recovered from the river shortly after 7.30pm. Officers confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances.

Superintendent Sue Thomas said: "This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends.

"Extensive searches were carried out in the water and the surrounding area after she was reported missing and we understand that the amount of emergency response may have caused some alarm in the area but we can confirm that the woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious."

