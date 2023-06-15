Police officer appears in court charged with coercive behaviour

A police officer

A police officer has appeared in court accused of coercive behaviour.

Pc Jessica Smith, 32, appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court via video link accused of one count of coercive behaviour and an offence under the Malicious Communication Act.

The officer, who serves with Devon and Cornwall Police and is from Hayle, did not enter pleas to the two charges against her.

District Judge Joanna Dickens, following representations from prosecution and defence, sent the case to Exeter Crown Court.

Smith appeared via video link at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (PA)

“You must attend Exeter Crown Court on July 14 for a plea and trial preparation hearing,” the judge told Smith.

“If you fail to attend, the court can issue a warrant for your arrest.”

The judge released Smith, who gave her address as Devon and Cornwall Police Federation’s offices in Pynes Hill, Exeter, Devon, on conditional bail.

Stephen Sadler appeared for the prosecution during the hearing, while Lisa McArthur represented Smith.

The offences allegedly happened in Cornwall between January 2021 and June 2022.