David Cameron and Jeremy Hunt to give evidence to Covid inquiry

Module 1 of the inquiry, which is being chaired by Baroness Heather Hallett, is due to run for six weeks until July 20.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and former prime minister David Cameron are among those who will give evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry next week.

England’s chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty and former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance are also on the witness list for the week beginning June 19, alongside former chancellor George Osborne.

Sir Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance are also on the witness list (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Module 1 of the inquiry is currently looking at the UK’s preparations for a pandemic, including whether officials were too focused on the idea that the next pandemic would be flu.

The inquiry, which is being chaired by Baroness Heather Hallett, will hear Module 1 evidence for six weeks until July 20.

Further witnesses next week include former chief medical officer Dame Sally Davies, former minister for Government policy Sir Oliver Letwin and current deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden.

Sir Chris Wormald, permanent secretary of the Department of Health and Social Care, will also give evidence.

