Tributes paid to talented sportspeople fatally stabbed in city rampage

People at a vigil at St Peter’s church in Nottingham,

Tributes have been paid to two talented sportspeople who were stabbed to death during a deadly rampage in Nottingham.

The family of 19-year-old cricketer Barnaby Webber said “complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain” – labelling his death as a “senseless murder”.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder after Mr Webber and fellow University of Nottingham student Grace Kumar were stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road at about 4am on Tuesday.

(PA Graphics)

A man in his 50s was then found fatally knifed in Magdala Road before the suspect is believed to have stolen his van and driven at pedestrians in Milton Street.

England Hockey said they were “deeply saddened” at the news of Ms Kumar’s death.

In a short statement on Twitter, they said: “Grace was a popular member of the England U16 and U18 squads and our thoughts are with Grace’s family, friends, teammates and the whole hockey community at this time.”

In a statement to the PA news agency, Mr Webber’s family said: “Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son.

“Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to.

“At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.