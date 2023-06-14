Tributes paid to school site manager and students following deadly city rampage

Nottingham city centre incident

A “beloved and respected” academy site manager has been named as the third victim of a deadly rampage in Nottingham as tributes also continue to flood in for two students fatally knifed in the street.

Ian Coates, who worked as part of LEAD Academy Trust, was described by Huntingdon Academy and Warren Academy’s executive headteacher as “a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our

children”.

Two talented sportspeople from the University of Nottingham, Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, were also killed in the attacks in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder after the pair were stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road at about 4am on Tuesday.

Mr Coates was then found fatally knifed in Magdala Road before the suspect is believed to have stolen his van and driven at pedestrians in Milton Street.

Three people were injured in the van attack, with one in a critical condition in hospital and two suffering minor injuries.

According to reports, the suspect was a west African migrant who had settled in the UK legally and was known to police.

It is understood the man has a mental health history.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the thoughts of all in the House of Commons are with the injured and the families of those who died.

The family of 19-year-old cricketer Mr Webber said “complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain” – labelling his death as a “senseless murder”.

Barnaby Webber’s family said he was a ‘beautiful, brilliant, bright young man’ (Family handout/PA)

Bancroft’s School, where fellow 19-year-old Ms Kumar attended until last year, said they were “desperately shocked and saddened” by her death.

The statement read: “She left Bancroft’s only last year and was a hugely important part of our community.

“An immensely gifted and dedicated scholar and sportswoman, she was hugely loved and greatly respected and admired by all.

“She was outstanding in every respect and will be missed terribly.”

Grace Kumar was killed in a knife attack in Ilkeston Road (Lucy Sheffield/Southgate Hockey Club/PA)

In a statement to the PA news agency, Mr Webber’s family said: “Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son.

“Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to.

“At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.

“As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made.”

Paying tribute to Mr Coates, Ross Middleton, executive headteacher of Huntingdon Academy and Warren Academy, said: “Ian was a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children and will be greatly missed.

“As a school community, it will take time to process this deeply upsetting news.”

Everyone at the L.E.A.D. Academy Trust and @huntingdonlead are deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic death of Ian Coates. Ian was a beloved and respected member of the Huntingdon Academy staff. For the full statement, follow this link: https://t.co/7KC13Flhsn pic.twitter.com/YwDfDWuzii — L.E.A.D. Academy (@LEADAcadTrust) June 14, 2023

Diana Owen, CEO of LEAD Academy Trust, added: “I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear about this tragic news.

“Ian was a beloved and respected member of the Huntingdon Academy staff.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends during this extremely sad time.”

If police wish to hold the suspect in custody beyond Wednesday evening without charge they will need to apply to magistrates for permission.

Nottinghamshire Police’s chief constable Kate Meynell told reporters the force was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incidents and no further arrests had been made.